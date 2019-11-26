Bangladesh stands ready to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen

Thebdexpress

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today ruled out Myanmar allegation against Bangladesh over the delay in Rohingya repatriation, saying Dhaka stands ready to send back all displaced people to their home of origin, Rakhine.

“Myanmar alleged that repatriation has been delayed due to Bangladesh … isn’t a propaganda? … we stand ready to start repatriation …. whenever they want, we will give (Rohingyas) to them (Myanmar) straightway,” he told newsmen after attending a conference at a city hotel.

Rejecting all baseless accusation, falsification, and misrepresentation of facts against Bangladesh over Rohingya repatriation, the foreign ministry this week issued a statement and asked Myanmar to stop concocted campaigns

“They (Myanmar) alleged Bangladesh is not ready for Rohingya repatriation…. But in reality, we have put all our efforts to make it possible (repatriation),” Momen said.

Replying to a question about tentative visit of a Myanmar delegation to Rohingya camps, the foreign minister said Bangladesh always welcomes Myanmar delegation at the camps in Cox’s Bazar, so that they can create trust among the Rohingyas about safe and dignified repatriation to Rakhine.

“We are always open …. if they want to come, they are most welcome … if they can build up the trust among Rohingyas …. they are welcome,” Momen said.

The foreign minister said the Myanmar authority has created the Rohingya crisis and they are the one who can resolve it.

Pointing that Rohingyas don’t trust Myanmar though Naypyidaw claimed that a conducive environment has been created inside Rakhine state, Momen said, “So, they (Myanmar officials) must talk to Rohingyas frequently for building up the trust (regarding the conducive environment).”

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” by other rights groups.

Unfortunately, it said, Myanmar has utterly failed to demonstrate any political will to fulfil its obligations rather trying to unjustifiably shift the onus on Bangladesh.

