Fakhrul among 500 BNP men sued over Nov 26 clash

A case has been filed with Shahbagh Police Station against 500 BNP leaders and activists including the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for their alleged involvement in Tuesday’s (Nov 26) vandalism and attacks on police in city’s High Court area.

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Hasan said the police filed the case on Tuesday night.

Some leaders and activists of BNP staged demonstration and sit-in programme on HC premises on Tuesday afternoon demanding the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Apart from clash between BNP men and police, the agitators allegedly vandalised several vehicles on the road.

Khaleda Zia has been in jail since she was convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. She has been undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) since April 1.

