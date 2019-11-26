Gold price rises by Tk 1166 per bhori

Thebdexpress

Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) on Saturday (November 23) decided to increase the price of gold at Tk 1,166 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday (November 24), says a press release signed by BAJUS general secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwal.

The price increases in congruity with the international market, Dilip Kumar Agarwal said.

According to new price of BAJUS, gold in the local market will be sold at Tk 58,028 per bhori of 22-carat. However, up to Saturday the price is fixed at Tk 56,862 per bhori.

21-carat gold will be sold at Tk 55, 696, but now it is being sold at Tk 54,529. 18-carat gold will be sold at Tk 50, 680, but now it is being sold at Tk 49, 513.

