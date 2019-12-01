PM leaves for Spain to attend COP25

Thebdexpress Sheikh Hasina will have meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for Spain to attend the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP25).

The 2019 UN Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP25, will be held in Spain’s central capital Madrid on December 2, and continue till December 13 under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15am on Sunday morning.

The flight is scheduled to land at Madrid Torrejon Airport at 5:40pm (Spanish time) on the same day, where she will be received by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the World Tourism Organization Hassan Mahmood Khandker, reports UNB.

On Monday morning, the prime minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of COP25, its general roundtable titled ‘National Plans to Increase Ambition by 2020’ at the Feria de Madrid (IFEMA).

After attending the official luncheon, she will again participate in the working session of the COP25 – a dialogue between governments and civil society titled ‘Enhancing Action Together’ – in the afternoon.

On the sidelines of the climate summit, Sheikh Hasina will have meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez.

Later in the evening, Sheikh Hasina will attend a reception to be hosted by the King and Queen of Spain at the Royal Palace.

The prime minister will also deliver her speech at the Heads of State and Government Summit, highlighting climate change and Bangladesh’s position, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared at a press conference on November 27.

On Tuesday morning, the premier will leave Madrid by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the World Tourism Organization Hassan Mahmood Khandker will see her off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to land at Dhaka airport at 12:40am (Bangladesh time) on Wednesday.