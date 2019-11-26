Shut illegal brick kilns in 15 days to lessen air pollution: HC

Thebdexpress

The High Court on Tuesday (Nov 26) directed the authorities concerned to launch mobile court drives to shut the unauthorised brick kilns in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj and Manikganj districts in 15 days for reducing air pollution.

The HC bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

The HC also directed the government to form a high-powered committee headed by environment secretary to formulate a guideline to lessen the air pollution in and around the capital.

The committee was asked to place a report by January 5 next year.

Chief executive officers of Dhaka North and South City Corporations, representatives from WASA, BRTA, DESCO and other agencies concerned will be included in the committee.

Dhaka has ranked the worst in Air Quality Index (AQI) for two days in a row after obtaining a score of 242 on Tuesday morning, which means the air quality was very unhealthy during that time.

