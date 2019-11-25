The Biggest Summit of CXOs is Back Again

Thebdexpress

The biggest summit of CXOs in the country is happening again on the 30th of November, 2019.

This summit is an approach to prepare organizations in responding to a changing regulatory environment, technology and digitization for a competitive advantage along with sustainable leadership promoting good corporate governance.

Organizations around the world emphasize the culture of good corporate governance. This makes it important for the integration of good governance into corporate governance for sustainable development.

This year the objective is to promote good corporate governance by promoting global expertise in corporate governance. It will help companies improve their access to capital through the development and the implementation of strong corporate governance. Enhance cooperation to improve corporate governance by developing and implementing governance codes.

Many different categories of panel discussions are set to be organized in this year’s summit. Some of the Major categories include Academia, People Empowerment, Branding, Financial Compliance, Governance and most importantly the Corporate Shield- Big Data.

Don’t miss the Panel Discussion on Big Data by Mr. Syed Mammun Quader, CEO & MD of Southtech Group, alongside Mr. Sabbir Nasir, Executive Director of ACI Logistics, Mr. Sabbir Hossain, DMD & COO of BRAC Bank, Ms. Tina F Jabeen, Advisor of Startup Bangladesh & Ministry of ICT, Mr. Syed M Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard Bangladesh.

MTB presents CXO Summit 2019 powered by Mastercard will be held on 30th November 2019 at Radisson Blu Dhaka. The session will be moderated by Mr. Quazi M Shahed, Managing Partner of ZUNOKS Consulting.

Lighthouse Bangladesh is proud to return with its annual flagship event of the biggest summit of CXOs in the country.

Comments

comments